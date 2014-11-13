If the situation is an emergency please call 000
If you wish to speak to someone immediately who can help call:
Kids Help Line
1800 55 1800
www.kidshelpline.com.au
Lifeline Australia
13 11 14
www.lifeline.org.au
Orygen currently only operate clinical services in the north and north west of Melbourne through our headspace centres.
If you need to access a clinical service and you live in another part of Australia, you can access a range of services through the headspace centres operating around Australia. Visit www.headspace.org.au for more information.
If you are looking for Orygen Youth Health operated by Melbourne Health, please note that this is known as Orygen. You can visit www.oyh.org.au or for referrals call their triage service 1800 888 320.