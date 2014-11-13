Youth Advisory Council 2023: apply now

Have a say on how Orygen is transforming youth mental health through research, advocacy, education and innovations in care.

Orygen is looking for a diverse group of 15 young people aged 18–25 to join the new Youth Advisory Council (YAC) commencing February 2023.

The YAC’s purpose is to provide advice and ideas to Orygen staff on how they work for and with young people.

It is a great opportunity to meet new people, gain new skills and make a real difference to the way Orygen supports and engages with young people!

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for young people aged 18–25 who:

have a lived experience of mental ill-health;

have a passion for or interest in the field of mental health; or

have a passion for or interest in research.

We want the YAC to be diverse like the young people we work with.

We encourage young people who:

are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander;

are a member of one or more LGBTIQA+ communities;

are from a culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) background;

are a family member of a young person with mental ill-health;

have a disability or chronic health condition; or

live in regional, rural and remote areas.

What’s in it for you?

You will get:

support from the youth participation team throughout your term;

training and support to develop new skills and knowledge (for example First Nations cultural awareness training);

a monthly honorarium payment as a thank you for contributions and cover for travel costs for two yearly face-to-face weekends in Melbourne; and

valuable experience for your CV!

Two First Nations positions

We warmly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to apply for a First Nations position on the YAC.

As a First Nations YAC member, you can expect Orygen’s First Nations team will be in regular contact with you and will provide cultural support and supervision. The First Nations team will also facilitate connections and relationships with other First Nations people within the organisation.

You can find out more about the First Nations YAC positions in the FAQs section.

How do I apply?

Applications only take five minutes and do not require a resume.

You may also be asked to take part in a virtual interview (over Zoom).

For more information see our frequently asked questions (FAQs) or email Jim and Sophia at youthparticipation@orygen.org.au.