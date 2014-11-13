Current Vacancies

Join the revolution

Imagine a future with unlimited potential. A future where every young person enjoys optimal mental health as they grow into adulthood. Everything we do at Orygen is about helping to create that future, because we passionately believe it’s what all young people deserve.

The outcomes of the Royal Commission into the Victorian Mental Health System will enable a revolutionary new era of reform in mental health that will finally see youth mental health progress in the direction that Orygen has pioneered over the past 30 years.

To leverage these changes, Orygen is building a mental health workforce for the future.

Young people and their families are at the heart of everything we do: our world-leading research that creates positive change, our unrivalled training and clinical care, and our pioneering reforms that create real-world solutions.

We are fearless. We are collaborative. We are committed. We are determined. And we make no apology for that.

At Orygen, that’s the future we’re creating right now. To do it, we have revolution in mind.

Why choose Orygen?

Flexible work options, access to Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and a range of other staff wellbeing initiatives. Not-for-profit salary packaging and parental leave scheme. Young people and their families are at the heart of everything we do.

We believe in building and sustaining a healthy workplace culture where staff feel engaged, supported and motivated. Check out some of the key highlights from our 2021 staff engagement survey:

Our values

Respect We acknowledge and value the experience, diversity and expertise of our colleagues and the young people and families who seek our support, and commit to acting in a manner that facilitates and encourages equal participation. Accountability We take responsibility for delivering on our commitments as individuals and as teams and commit to being honest and transparent in all our dealings. Teamwork We prioritise inclusivity, supportiveness, flexibility, communication and mutual respect that builds on one another's strengths and diversity in the pursuit of shared goals. Excellence We work to continuously improve our practices, remaining open to feedback and new ideas, to ensure we do our best for young people and their families. Innovation We encourage and support novel, creative and evidence-based solutions to complex problems and look for opportunities to collaborate and partner to optimise our ideas.

These values are underpinned by our strategic commitment to partner with:

young people and their families;

First Nations people of Australia;

LGBTIQA+ people; and

culturally and linguistically diverse people.

